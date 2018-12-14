English summary

Eliza Dushku, known for her roles on shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Tru Calling, has been awarded a settlement of $9.5 million from CBS following a series of incidences of sexual misconduct on the set of the drama series Bull. The comments in question came from her co-star Michael Weatherly, who stars as the eponymous Jason Bull, a psychologist who operates a jury consulting firm.