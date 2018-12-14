తెలుగు
 వరుస లైంగిక వేధింపులు: హీరోయిన్‌కు రూ. 68 కోట్లతో సెటిల్మెంట్!

వరుస లైంగిక వేధింపులు: హీరోయిన్‌కు రూ. 68 కోట్లతో సెటిల్మెంట్!


    సినిమా రంగంలో, టీవీ రంగంలోని నటీనటులపై లైంగిక వేధింపులు అనే వార్తలు తరచూ వింటూనే ఉన్నాం. #మీటూ ఉద్యమం ఉధృతం అయిన తర్వాత పలువురు నటీమణులు తమకు ఎదురైన సంఘటనల గురించి ధైర్యంగా బయటకు చెబుతున్నారు.

    తాజాగా ఇలాంటి వేధింపులు ఎదుర్కొన్న ఓ అమెరికన్ నటికి 9.5 మిలియన్ డాలర్స్ (రూ. 68 కోట్లు) సెటిల్మెంట్ జరుగడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది. అసలు ఏం జరిగింది? ఎందుకు అంత భారీ మొత్తం సెటిల్మెంట్ చేశారో ఓ లుక్కేద్దాం.

    ఎలిజా ద్రుష్కు

    ఎలిజా ద్రుష్కు

    ‘బుల్' అనే అమెరికన్ టీవీ సిరీస్‌లో నటిస్తున్న ఎలిజా ద్రుష్కు ఇందులో లీడ్ రోల్ చుస్తున్న మైఖేల్ వర్త్లీ నుంచి అనుచిత లైంగిక వ్యాఖ్యలు, వేధింపులు ఎదురైనట్లు ఆరోపణలు చేశారు. ఆమెను టార్గెట్ చేస్తూ వరుస సంఘటనలు పునరావృతం అయినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    అన్యాయంగా తొలగించారు

    అన్యాయంగా తొలగించారు

    ఆ తర్వాత జరిగిన పరిణామాలతో తనను టార్గెట్ చేయడం ఎక్కువైందని, ‘బుల్' టీవీ సిరీస్ నుంచి అన్యాయంగా తొలగించారని, ఇది తన పట్ల జరిగిన సెక్సువల్ మిస్ కండక్ట్ అని పేర్కొంటూ ఎలిజా లీగల్ సూట్ దాఖలు చేశారు.

    9.5 మిలియన్ డాలర్స్ (రూ. 68 కోట్లు) సెటిల్మెంట్

    9.5 మిలియన్ డాలర్స్ (రూ. 68 కోట్లు) సెటిల్మెంట్

    ఈ కేసుకు సంబంధించి ఆమెతో.... ‘బుల్' సిరీస్ నిర్మిస్తున్న సిబిఎస్ టెలివిజన్ నెట్వర్క్ సంస్థ రాజీ కుదుర్చుకుంది. ఆమెకు 9.5 మిలియన్ డాలర్స్ (రూ. 68 కోట్లు) చెల్లించి సెటిల్మెంట్ చేసుకుంది. ఈ విషయం అమెరికన్ సినీ ఇండస్ట్రీలో హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది.

    ఎలిజా ద్రుష్కు విజయం

    ఎలిజా ద్రుష్కు విజయం

    ఎలిజా ద్రుష్కు సాధించిన విజయం చాలా మంది నటీమణులకు ఇన్స్‌స్పిరేషన్ అని, పని ప్రదేశంలో జరిగే వేధింపులు, సెక్సువల్ మిస్‌కండక్ట్ లాంటి చర్యలు ఈ కేసు ఎపెక్టుతో తగ్గే అవకాశం ఉందని అంటున్నారు.

    English summary
    Eliza Dushku, known for her roles on shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Tru Calling, has been awarded a settlement of $9.5 million from CBS following a series of incidences of sexual misconduct on the set of the drama series Bull. The comments in question came from her co-star Michael Weatherly, who stars as the eponymous Jason Bull, a psychologist who operates a jury consulting firm.
