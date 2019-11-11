frozen ii queen iduna lieutenant mattias frozen michael giaimo jennifer lee sister elsa sister anna ఫ్రోజెన్ 2 క్వీన్ ఇదునా లెఫ్టినెంట్ మాటియాస్ ఫ్రోజెన్ జెన్నీఫర్ లీ సిస్టర్ ఎల్సా సిస్ట
English summary
Frozen would evoke ideas of a snowy landscape, icy winters. Though the first movie takes place in summertime, Elsa, unable to control her Elsa powers Changes Arendelle into an eternal winter. So, the Frozen title was befitting due to Elsa's icy powers, and it stuck. The sequel is rooted in change and renewal and hence, the backdrop of autumn suited the film.
Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 18:04 [IST]