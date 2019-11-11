తెలుగు
    ఫ్రోజెన్ సీక్వెల్‌లో అదిరిపోయిన థీమ్స్.. శీతాకాలం నుంచి శిశిరంగా..

    By
    |

    ప్రతిష్టాత్మక వాల్ట్ డిస్నీ సంస్థ రూపొందించిన ఫ్రోజెన్ చిత్రం మంచుతో కూడిన రమణీయ ప్రదేశాలు, శీతాకాలంలో దట్టంగా మంచు కురిసే వాతావరణం నేపథ్యంగా రూపొంంచారు. వాస్తవానికి ఈ సినిమా వేసవి కాలంలో ప్రారంభించినపప్టికీ.. ఎల్సా కోసం అరెండెల్లె సామ్రాజ్యాన్ని అద్భుతమైన శీతల ప్రపంచంగా మార్చివేశారు. మంచు ప్రదేశంలో ఎల్సా ప్రదర్శించే అతీంద్రియ శక్తులకు ఫ్రోజెన్ మూవీ నేపథ్యం సరిగ్గా సరిపోయింది. అయితే 2013లో వచ్చిన ఫ్రొజెన్‌కు సీక్వెల్‌ వస్తున్న ఫ్రోజెన్ 2 చిత్రం కోసం శిశిర రుతువు నేపథ్యంగా మార్చాలని ప్రొడక్షన్ డిజైనర్ మైఖేల్ గియామో సరికొత్త ఆలోచనకు రూపకల్పన చేశారు.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా గియోమో మాట్లాడుతూ.. శిశిర రుతువుకు సంబంధించిన వాతవరణాన్ని క్రియేట్ చేయడానికి ప్రతీ అంశాన్ని పరిగణనలోకి తీసుకొని పాత్రల స్వభావానికి అనుకూలంగా మార్చాం. అందుకోసం భూమిలోకి చిన్న చిన్నగా మంచు పోరలను జొప్పించాం. క్వీన్ ఇదునా తొలినాళ్ల నుంచి ఇలాంటి చేర్పులు మార్పులు కాలనుగుణంగా తెరపైన కనిపిస్తాయి. ఎల్సా, అన్నా తల్లి ఇదునా పాడే జోలపాట ఆల్ ఈజ్ ఫౌండ్ తో నదీ ప్రయాణం గురించి చెప్పే విషయాలు అన్ని ప్రశ్నలకు సమాధానంగా నిలుస్తాయి.

    Frozen sequel: Elsa powers Changes Arendelle into an eternal winter

    ఎల్సా జీవిత ప్రయాణంలో కొన్నింటిని అందిపుచ్చుకొంటే.. మరికొన్ని విషయాలను జారవిడుచుకొనే పరిస్థితులు ఎదురవుతాయి. తొలి భాగంలో అన్నా జీవితానికి సంబంధించిన పూర్తి ప్రపంచాన్ని చూస్తాం. ఆమెకు ప్రియమైన సోదరి, అందమైన కుటుంబం, సామ్రాజ్యం అన్ని చక్గా ఉంటాయి. మంచుకొండల్లోని ఒలాఫ్‌ ప్రేమలో పడినప్పటికీ.. కుటుంబం, సొదరిపైన కురిపించే అభిమానంలో ఎలాంటి మార్పులు కనిపించవు. సమ్‌థింగ్స్ నెవర్ ఛేంజ్ అనే పాట మార్పుకు సంకేతంగా నిలుస్తుంది.

    English summary
    Frozen would evoke ideas of a snowy landscape, icy winters. Though the first movie takes place in summertime, Elsa, unable to control her Elsa powers Changes Arendelle into an eternal winter. So, the Frozen title was befitting due to Elsa's icy powers, and it stuck. The sequel is rooted in change and renewal and hence, the backdrop of autumn suited the film.
    Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
