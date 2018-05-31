 »   » 70 మందిపై లైంగిక దాడులు.. దర్శకుడి రంకు రుజువైతే.. 25 ఏళ్ల జైలుశిక్ష ఖాయమట!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of rape and a criminal sexual act. He chose not to testify and will plead not guilty. Movie producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted on Wednesday on charges of rape and a criminal sexual act, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said, the first case to emerge from a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against him.