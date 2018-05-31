 »   » 70 మందిపై లైంగిక దాడులు.. దర్శకుడి రంకు రుజువైతే.. 25 ఏళ్ల జైలుశిక్ష ఖాయమట!

70 మందిపై లైంగిక దాడులు.. దర్శకుడి రంకు రుజువైతే.. 25 ఏళ్ల జైలుశిక్ష ఖాయమట!

    ప్రముఖ హాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు హార్వే వెయిన్‌స్టెయిన్‌పై వచ్చిన అత్యాచార ఆరోపణలపై కేసు నమోదైంది. తమపై అత్యాచారం జరిపారని కొందరు సినీతారలు, ఇతరులు చేసిన ఆరోపణల నేపథ్యంలో హార్వేపై తొలి కేసును నమోదు చేశారు. ఆయనపై వచ్చిన లైంగిక వేధింపుల ఆరోపణల ఆధారంగా కేసు నమోదు చేశామని మన్‌హట్టన్ డిస్ట్రిక్ట్ అటార్నీ సైరస్ వాన్స్ ఓ ప్రకటనలో వెల్లడించారు.

    70 మంది ఫిర్యాదు

    మహిళలతో అసభ్యంగా ప్రవర్తించడం, లైంగిక వేధించడం లాంటి ఆరోపణలను కోర్టు తీవ్రంగా పరిగణించింది. దాదాపు 70 మంది మహిళలు చేసిన ఫిర్యాదుల ఆధారంగా తీసుకొని గత శుక్రవారం హార్వే వెయిన్‌స్టెయిన్‌ను అరెస్ట్ చేశారు. అయితే తనపై వచ్చిన ఆరోపణలను హార్వే ఖండిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఫస్ట్ అండ్ థర్డ్ డిగ్రీ కేసుగా

    తమను లైంగికంగా వేధించడాని హార్వే వెయిన్‌స్టెయిన్‌పై ఉమా తుర్మన్, అష్లే జడ్, రోస్ మెక్‌గోవాన్, సల్మా హయక్‌ లాంటి అగ్రతారలు ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు. ఇంకా పలువురు చేసిన ఆరోపణల ఆధారంగా ఫస్ట్ అండ్ థర్డ్ డిగ్రీ కేసుగా పరిగణించారు.

    హార్వే అంగీకరించడం లేదు

    తనపై వచ్చిన ఆరోపణలను తన క్లయింట్ అంగీకరించడం లేదు. ఆరోపణలు ఎదుర్కోవడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నారు, తనకు తాను కాపాడుకోవడానికి ప్రయత్నాలు చేస్తున్నారు అని హార్వే తరఫు న్యాయవాది బెన్ బ్రాఫ్‌మాన్ వెల్లడించారు.

    25 ఏళ్ల జైలుశిక్ష

    ప్రస్తుతానికి హార్వే నమోదైన లైంగిక ఆరోపణలు తీవ్రంగా పరిగణిస్తున్నారు. ఒకవేళ కోర్టులో రుజువైతే దాదాపు 25 ఏళ్ల కఠిన కారాగార శిక్ష పడే అవకాశం ఉందని అభిప్రాయం వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది.

    English summary
    Movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of rape and a criminal sexual act. He chose not to testify and will plead not guilty. Movie producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted on Wednesday on charges of rape and a criminal sexual act, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said, the first case to emerge from a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against him.
