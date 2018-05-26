 »   » 70 మందిపై రేప్.. పోలీసులకు లొంగిపోయిన సినీ దర్శకుడు!

Earlier visuals of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein turning himself into the New York Police Department (NYPD) to face the charges against him. A-list actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek have accused him of sexual assault. #HarveyWeinstein . pic.twitter.com/gi12fHwglZ

The moment #HarveyWeinstein turned himself in. Carefully choreographed here in NY with media getting an unobstructed view. Women in Hollywood and around the world are celebrating. Rose McGowan, one of the 1st to accuse him of sexual assault, said they are 1 step closer to justice pic.twitter.com/wAa7Nc6L4E

English summary

Film producer Harvey Weinstein on Friday surrendered to authorities at a New York City police station on sex crime charges, months after he was toppled from Hollywood’s most powerful ranks by scores of women accusing him of misconduct. More than 70 women have accused the co-founder of the Miramax film studio and Weinstein Co of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some allegations dating back decades. Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and forcing another to perform oral sex on him, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified law enforcement officials.