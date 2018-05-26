 »   » 70 మందిపై రేప్.. పోలీసులకు లొంగిపోయిన సినీ దర్శకుడు!


    హాలీవుడ్ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో లైంగిక దాడులకు పాల్పడిన హార్వే వెయిన్‌స్టెయిన్ ఉదంతం ప్రపంచ సినీ పరిశ్రమను కుదిపేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇటీవల కాలంలో వెయిన్‌స్టెయిన్‌పై పలువురు హీరోయిన్లు, మహిళానటులు, సెలబ్రిటీలు ఆరోపణలు సంధించిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. దాదాపు 70 మంది మహిళలు తమపై లైంగిక దాడులు హార్వే చేశాడని ఆరోపణలు చేయడం సెన్సేషన్‌గా మారింది.

    70 మంది ప్రముఖుల ఆరోపణలు

    హాలీవుడ్ పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన 70 మంది సినీ ప్రముఖులు ఆరోపణలు చేసిన నేపథ్యంలో హార్వే వెయిన్‌స్టెయిన్‌పై పలు కేసులు నమోదయ్యాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో న్యూయార్క్ సిటీ పోలీసు స్టేషన్‌లో హార్వే వెయిన్‌స్టెయిన్ లొంగిపోయారు. ఆయనపై ఫస్ట్ డిగ్రీ, థర్డ్ డిగ్రీ రేప్‌ కేసులు నమోదయ్యాయి.

    సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఉద్యమం

    ప్రపంచ్యవాప్తంగా వ్యాపార, ప్రభుత్వ, వినోద రంగాలకు చెందిన మహిళలు హార్వే వెయిన్‌స్టెయిన్‌పై ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు. ఆయనకు వ్యతిరేకంగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో మీటూ ఉద్యమం జరుగుతున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో అమెరికా పోలీసులు తీవ్రంగా స్పందించారు.

    అనేక రకాల రేప్ కేసులు

    వెయిన్‌స్టెయిన్‌పై అనేక రకాల రేప్ కేసులు నమోదయ్యాయి. ఓ మహిళను ఓరల్ సెక్స్ చేయమని బలవంతం చేశారనే ఫిర్యాదు అందింది అని న్యూయార్క్ టైమ్స్ తన కథనంలో పేర్కొన్నది. ఈ విషయాలను న్యూయార్క్ పోలీసులు కూడా ధృవీకరించారు.

    ఓరల్ సెక్స్ చేయమని

    వెయిన్‌స్టెయిన్ లొంగిపోవడంతో ఓ నెలపాటు పలు కేసుల్లో విచారణ చేపడుతాం అని మన్ హట్టన్ జిల్లా న్యాయాధికారి కార్యాలయం ఓ ప్రకటనలో తెలిపింది. ఇంకా బాధితుల నిర్ధారణ జరుగలేదు. బాధితులను కూడా విచారిస్తాం. తనతో ఓరల్ సెక్స్ చేయమని బలవంతం పెట్టారని ఆరోపించిన హాలీవుడ్ నటి లూసియా ఇవాన్స్ వ్యవహారంపై దృష్టిపెట్టాం అని పోలీసులు పేర్కొన్నారు.

    English summary
    Film producer Harvey Weinstein on Friday surrendered to authorities at a New York City police station on sex crime charges, months after he was toppled from Hollywood’s most powerful ranks by scores of women accusing him of misconduct. More than 70 women have accused the co-founder of the Miramax film studio and Weinstein Co of sexual misconduct, including rape, with some allegations dating back decades. Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and forcing another to perform oral sex on him, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified law enforcement officials.
