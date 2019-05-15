హాలీవుడ్ చిత్రాల్లో అత్యంత సాహసాలు ప్రదర్శించే జేమ్స్ బాండ్ పాత్రధారి డేనియల్ క్రేగ్ షూటింగ్లో గాయపడ్డారు. తాజాగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న బాండ్ 25వ చిత్రం షూటింగ్లో ఈ ఘటన చోటచేసుకొన్నది. జమైకాలో జరుగుతున్న షూటింగ్లో పరిగెత్తుతూ సెట్స్లో పడిపోవడంతో కాలికి తీవ్రంగా గాయం అయినట్టు సమాచారం. గాయం తీవ్రత తెలుసుకోనేందుకు ఎక్స్రేల కోసం డేనియల్ అమెరికాకు వెళ్లడంతో వారం పాటు షూటింగ్కు అంతరాయం ఏర్పడింది.
వచ్చేవారం లండన్లోని పైన్వుడ్ స్టూడియోలో షూటింగ్ జరుగాల్సింది. కాలి గాయం మానే వరకు షూటింగ్ను నిరవధికంగా వాయిదా వేసినట్టు హాలీవుడ్కు చెందిన ఓ వెబ్సైట్ వెల్లడించింది. ముందు ఊహించినంతగా గాయం తీవ్రత లేదని పలు వెబ్సైట్లు పేర్కొన్నాయి. కాలి మడతలో గాయమైందని, వారంలో మళ్లీ షూటింగ్కు హాజరవుతారని చెప్పారు.
వాస్తవానికి 25వ బాండ్ సినిమాకు మొదటి నుంచి వరుసగా దెబ్బలు తగులుతున్నాయి. వాస్తవానికి ఈ సినిమాకు ప్రముఖ హాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు డేనీ బోయ్లే దర్శకత్వం వహించాల్సింది. కానీ క్రియేటివ్ డిఫరెన్సెస్ వల్ల తప్పుకోవడంతో బోయ్లే స్థానంలో స్క్రీన్ రైటర్ జాన్ హాడ్గ్ రంగంలోకి వచ్చారు. ఈ సినిమాను ముందుగా అనుకొన్నట్టు నవంబర్ 2019లో కాకుండా ఫిబ్రవరి 14 2020లో రిలీజ్ చేయాలని ప్లాన్ చేశారు.
Daniel Craig, who was injured on the sets of Bond 25, is reportedly expected to resume shooting on the film "within the week". The new James Bond film hit another roadblock after Craig fell while sprinting on the film's sets in Jamaica last week and was flown to the US for X-rays.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
