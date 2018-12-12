తెలుగు
 »   » హీరోయిన్ తొలి సంపాదన అలా... నగ్నంగా ఆ పనులు చేస్తుందట!

హీరోయిన్ తొలి సంపాదన అలా... నగ్నంగా ఆ పనులు చేస్తుందట!

    హాలీవుడ్ హీరోయిన్ జెన్నిఫర్ ఆనిస్టన్ ఇటీవల ఓ టాక్ షోలో తన అలవాట్లు గురించి చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆమె చెప్పిన కొన్ని విషయాలు అభిమానులను ఆశ్చర్య పరిచాయి. ముఖ్యం ఆమె నగ్నంగా చేసే కొన్ని విషయాల గురించి విని అంతా బిత్తరపోయారు.

    అనిస్టిన్ ప్రస్తుతం తన తాజా నెట్‌ఫ్లిక్స్ ఒరిజినల్ మూవీ 'డంప్లిన్' ప్రమోషన్లలో బిజీగా గడుపుతున్నారు. ఇందులో భాగంగా పఖ్యాత ది ఎలెన్ డిజెనెరెస్ షోలో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఎలెన్ అడిగిన ప్రశ్నలకు జెన్నిఫర్ నిజాయితీగా సమాధానాలు ఇచ్చారు.

    జెన్నిఫర్ సమాధానాలతో ఎలెన్ ఆశ్చర్యం

    జెన్నిఫర్ ఆనిస్టిన్, ఎలెన్ డిజెనెరెస్ మధ్య చాలా సంవత్సరాల నుంచి పరిచయం ఉంది. అయినప్పటికీ ఈ షోలో ఎలెన్‌‌కు తెలియని ఎన్నో విషయాలు వెల్లడయ్యాయి. కొన్ని ప్రశ్నలకు జెన్నిఫర్ సమాధానాలు విని ఎలెన్ సైతం ఆశ్చర్యపోయారు.

    అలా తొలి సంపాదన

    మీరు డబ్బు సంపాదించడానికి ఎన్నడూ చేయని విచిత్రమైన విషయం ఏమిటి? అనే ప్రశ్నకు జెన్నిఫర్ స్పందిస్తూ... నేను 8, 9వ తరగతిలో ఉన్నపుడు హెయిర్ కట్ చేశాను. ఒక్కోహెయిర్ కట్ కు 10 డాలర్లు సంపాదించాను అని తెలిపారు.

    అతడిపై ఫస్ట్ క్రష్

    మీలో కోరికలు రగలించిన మొదటి సెలబ్రిటీ ఎవరు? అనే ప్రశ్నకు షాన్ కాసిడీ అని సమాధానం ఇచ్చారు. టీనేజీలో చేసిన రెబెల్ థింగ్స్ ఏమిటనే ప్రశ్నకు రియాక్ట్ అవుతూ... నాకు 17 ఏళ్ల వయసు ఉన్నపుడు నా ఫ్రెండ్ డ్రె తో కలిసి ఓ చోటికి వెళ్లేదాన్ని, అక్కడ ఇద్దరం కలిసి డాన్స్ చేసే వాళ్లం అని తెలిపారు.

    అలా నగ్నంగా చేయడాన్ని ఇష్టపడతాను

    తన మరో చిత్రమైన అలవాటు గురించి వెల్లడిస్తూ... రాత్రి పూట బెడ్ మీద నగ్నంగా పడుకుని టీవీ చూస్తాను. ఇంట్లో ఉన్నపుడు అలా నగ్నంగా ఉండాన్ని ఇష్టపడతాను... అని జెన్నిఫర్ ఆనిస్టిన్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    During the The Ellen DeGeneres talk show, Jennifer and the host sat for a game called, Burning Questions. Ellen started the game by asking simple questions to Jennifer like, "What's the weirdest thing you have ever done to make money?" For this, Jennifer replied, "I cut hair in the eight, ninth grade and made $10 a haircut." Jennifer shed light on some of her habits that included watching television naked.
