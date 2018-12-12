 »   » హీరోయిన్ తొలి సంపాదన అలా... నగ్నంగా ఆ పనులు చేస్తుందట!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
English summary
During the The Ellen DeGeneres talk show, Jennifer and the host sat for a game called, Burning Questions. Ellen started the game by asking simple questions to Jennifer like, "What's the weirdest thing you have ever done to make money?" For this, Jennifer replied, "I cut hair in the eight, ninth grade and made $10 a haircut." Jennifer shed light on some of her habits that included watching television naked.