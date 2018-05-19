 »   » వైభవంగా ప్రిన్స్ హ్యారీ, మేఘన్ వివాహం.. హాజరైన ప్రియాంక చోప్రా

English summary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel signaled that they would be a different kind of royal couple. As they stood at the altar, Harry said to Meghan: “You look amazing.” They held hands, they stole looks and their comfort and happiness shown through. And she really did. The American star chose a sleek dress by designer Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry. The actor’s choice is being closely watched Saturday given how big an impact royal wedding dresses have on what brides everywhere want to wear. Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding gown, with its romantic details and dramatic train, defined the ‘80s fairytale bridal look.