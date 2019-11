English summary

Frozen 2 is just a few weeks away from its official release and we can't seem to contain our excitement. From seeing Elsa in an all-new warrior avatar to some of the biggest names such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra associated with the movie in Hindi, Joining the sisterhood is one of the most-talented actresses seen in the Tollywood industry, Nithya Menen. Nithya is all set to dub for the character of Elsa in Telugu version. Known to be a strong personality in real-life, Nithya is the perfect fit for Elsa, who will be seen as a warrior who doesn't need a prince charming to save her.