తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   »  ప్రియాంక చోప్రా ‘క్వాంటికో’ కథ ముగిసింది: అలెక్స్ పారిష్‌కు గుడ్ బై

ప్రియాంక చోప్రా ‘క్వాంటికో’ కథ ముగిసింది: అలెక్స్ పారిష్‌కు గుడ్ బై

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    ప్రియాంక చోప్రా ప్రధాన పాత్రలో తెరకెక్కిన అమెరికన్ టీవీ సీరీస్ క్వాంటికో తొలి రెండు సీజన్లు సూపర్ హిట్ అయ్యాయి. ప్రస్తుతం క్వాంటికో 3వ సీజన్ రన్ అవుతోంది. ఇటీవలే 3వ సీజన్‌కు సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ మొత్తం పూర్తయింది. క్వాంటికోలో 'అలెక్స్‌ పారిష్‌' అనే ఆఫీసర్ పాత్రలో అమెరికన్లను మెప్పించిన ప్రియాంక షూటింగ్ పూర్తయిన సందర్భంగా తన ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ పేజీలో ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. 'అలెక్స్‌ పారిష్‌' పాత్రకు గుడ్ బై చెబుతున్నట్లు వెల్లడించారు.

    క్వాంటికో సిరీస్ ముగిసింది. 'అలెక్స్‌ పారిష్‌' పాత్రకు వీడ్కోలు చెబుతున్నాను. అదొక పరిపూర్ణమైన పాత్ర. ఇలాంటి పాత్ర పోషించినందుకు చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. ఒక నటిగా నాకు అది ఎంతో ఉత్తమ అనుభూతి. అలెక్స్‌ పారిష్‌ పాత్ర నాకు ఎంతో గుర్తింపు తెచ్చింది, మానసికంగా, శారీకంగా ఎన్నో సవాళ్లు ఎదుర్కొనేలా చేసింది అని ప్రియాంక చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    Quantico: Priyanka Chopra saying goodbye to Alex Parrish Character

    'క్వాంటికో' కారణంగా ఒక అద్భుతమైన బృందంతో పని చేసే అవకాశం దక్కింది. వారితో కలిసి పని చేయడం వల్ల ఎన్నో కొత్త విషయాలు నేర్చుకున్నాను. ఆ జ్ఞాపకాలు నా జీవితాంతం గుర్తుండి పోతాయి అని ప్రియాంక చోప్రా తెలిపారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా క్వాంటికో టీమ్‌తో కలిసి దిగిన ఫోటోలను ఆమె షేర్ చేశారు.

    క్వాంటికో ప్రియాంక కెరీర్లో ఒక టర్నింగ్ పాయింట్ అని చెప్పక తప్పదు. ఈ సిరీస్‌లో నటించే అవకాశం దక్కడంతో ఆమె హాలీవుడ్లో అడుగు పెట్టడం మరింత సులభం అయింది. 'అలెక్స్‌ పారిష్‌' పాత్రలో ఆమె పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ చూసి అనే హాలీవుడ్ అవకాశాలు ఆమెను వెతుక్కుంటూ వచ్చాయి. ప్రస్తుతం అమెరికన్ సింగర్ నిక్ జోనాస్‌తో ప్రేమలో ఉన్న ప్రియాంక హాలీవుడ్‌లోనే సెటిలయ్యేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేసుకుంటోంది.

    ప్రియాంక చోప్ర

    English summary
    "As the series ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again! Thank you joshsafran abcnetwork mseitzman disney and everyone who worked on the show." Priyanka Chopra said.
    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue