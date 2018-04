 »   » విలన్లంతా నా వద్దకే వస్తున్నారు: ‘అవేంజర్స్ ఇన్ఫినిటీ వార్’ రానా వెర్షన్ ట్రైలర్

English summary

Rana Daggubati channels his inner villain in a new behind-the-scenes video in which he is dubbing for Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers: Infinity War. “After playing Bhallaladeva, all the villain characters in the world were flocking towards me,” he says in the video. But because of his childhood love for Marvel and these characters, Rana said ‘yes’ immediately. “To provide the voice for Thanos is really exciting for me,” he says.