English summary

Sylvester Stallone accused of raping minor, after allegations he forced teen into threesome. A woman has filed a complaint alleging that she was raped by Sylvester Stallone in his Santa Monica office in 1990.Incidentally, last month, allegations of Sylvester forcing a 16-year-old girl into a threesome in 1986 emerged. She said consensual sex with Sylvester reportedly turned into a nightmare for the girl when he encouraged his bodyguard to join them.