రోబోతో రొమాన్స్ చేయబోయిన హీరో, చివరకు ఏమైందంటే... (వీడియో)

ప్రముఖ హాలీవుడ్‌ స్టార్‌ విల్‌ స్మిత్‌ యూట్యూబ్ ఛానల్‌లో పోస్టు చేసిన ఓ వీడియో ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా హాట్ టాపిక్ అవుతోంది. ఓ సుందరాంగితో స్మిత్ చిట్ చాట్ చేస్తున్నట్లు ఆవీడియోలో ఉంది. వాస్తవానికి సుందరాంగి మనిషి కాదు, సోఫియా అనే రోబో. అర్టిఫిషియల్ ఇంటలిజెన్స్ ఆధారంగా స్వతంత్రంగా పని చేసే హ్యూమనాయిడ్‌ రోబో అది.

ఈ రోబోను హాంకాంగ్‌కు చెందిన హాన్సన్‌ రోబోటిక్స్‌ సంస్థ రూపొందించింది. అచ్చం మనిషిలాగే ఆలోచించడం, ముఖ కవలికలు ప్రదర్శించడం, మనం ఏమైనా అడిగితే వెంటనే సమాధానం ఇవ్వడం ఈ రోబో ప్రత్యేకత. ప్రపంచ పర్యటన చేస్తున్న ఈ రోబో ఇటీవల హైదరాబాద్‌లో జరిగిన ఐటీ కాంగ్రెస్‌లో కూడా పాల్గొంది. తాజాగా హాలీవుడ్ హీరో విల్ స్మిత్‌తో డేటింగ్ చేయడానికి ఈ రోబో వెళ్లింది.

సోఫియాతో డేట్‌లో పాల్గొన్న విల్ స్మిత్.... ఆమెకు డ్రింక్ ఆఫర్ చేసి ఆమెతో రొమాంటిక్ మాటలు మాట్లాడుతూ ప్రేమలోకి దింపే ప్రయత్నం చేశాడు. చివరకు ఆమెను ముద్దుపెట్టుకునేందుకు ప్రయత్నించాడు. మరి స్మిత్ చేసిన పనులకు సోఫియా ఎలా రియాక్ట్ అయిందో... వీడియో చూస్తే మీకే అర్థమవుతుంది.

English summary
Budding YouTuber Will Smith isn't afraid to churn out some weird content on his channel, including an attempt at getting frisky with a humanoid.In his most recent clip, Smith sets himself on a date in the Cayman islands with Sophia the robot, a humanoid robot from Hanson Robotics that uses artificial intelligence to interact with humans. After a few awkward moments and some burns from Sophia to Smith, he leans in for a kiss, and well, gets denied.
Story first published: Sunday, April 1, 2018, 17:47 [IST]
