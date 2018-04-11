 »   » బిగ్‌బాస్‌2పై నాని క్లారిటీ.. ఎన్టీఆర్ చేయకపోవడంపై క్లారిటీ అదేనట..

బిగ్‌బాస్‌2పై నాని క్లారిటీ.. ఎన్టీఆర్ చేయకపోవడంపై క్లారిటీ అదేనట..

సక్సెస్ జోరును కొనసాగిస్తున్న నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని బిగ్‌బాస్‌కు హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారనే వార్త మీడియాలో చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నది. గతంలో హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరించి ప్రేక్షకుల మన్ననలను అందుకొన్న ఎన్టీఆర్ ఆ కార్యక్రమానికి దూరంగా ఉండాలని నిశ్చయించుకోవడంతో బిగ్‌బాస్ అవకాశం నానికి చేతికి చిక్కిందనే వార్తలు ఊపందుకొన్నాయి. అయితే ఈ వార్తపై స్టార్ మా నుంచి ఎలాంటి ప్రకటన వెలువడకపోవడంతో కొంత సందిగ్ధత నెలకొన్నది. కృష్ణార్జున యుద్ధం ప్రమోషన్‌లో భాగంగా నాని మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. బిగ్‌బాస్‌ గురించి స్పందించారు.

బిగ్‌బాస్2 కార్యక్రమానికి హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరించడంపై ఇంకా క్లారిటీ లేదు. నేను దాని గురించి మాట్లాడటం ఇప్పుడే సరికాదు. స్టార్ మా నిర్వాహాకులే ప్రకటన చేస్తారు అని నాని అన్నారు. అయితే హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరించడం లేదని గానీ, తనకు ఆఫర్ రాలేదు అని గానీ చెప్పకపోవడంతో నాని బిగ్‌బాస్ హౌస్‌కు రావడం ఖాయమని తేలిపోయింది.

తెలుగులో బిగ్‌బాస్ కార్యక్రమానికి ఎన్టీఆర్ వ్యాఖ్యాతగా వ్యవహరించారు. ప్రస్తుతం చేతిలో వరుస సినిమాలు ఉండటం కారణంగా బిగ్‌బాస్‌కు దూరం కావాలనుకొన్నాడు ప్రస్తుతం త్రివిక్రమ్ సినిమాతో ఎన్టీఆర్ బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ఆ తర్వాత రాంచరణ్‌తో రాజమౌళి రూపొందించే మల్టీస్టారర్ చిత్రంలో నటించేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నాడు

బిగ్‌బాస్‌ను వదులుకోవడానికి ప్రధాన కారణం త్రివిక్రమ్ సినిమాలోని తన లుక్‌ అని తెలుస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం కోసం ఎన్టీఆర్ ప్రత్యేకమైన లుక్‌లో కనిపించనున్నారు. ఎన్టీఆర్ సిక్స్‌ప్యాక్ కోసం శ్రమిస్తూ దేహదారుఢ్యాన్ని పెంపొందించుకొంటున్నారు.

కాగా, నాని ప్రస్తుతం నాగార్జునతో కలిసి ఓ మల్టీస్టారర్ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఆయన నటించిన కృష్ణార్జున యుద్ధం ఏప్రిల్ 13న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దమవుతున్నది. ఇప్పటికే ఎనిమిది సక్సెస్‌లను తన ఖాతాలో వేసుకొన్న నాని తొమ్మిదో విజయం కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాడు.

English summary
After Success of MCA, Actor Nani latest film is 'Krishnarjuna Yuddham. The film will be hitting screens on April 13, 2018. Merlapaka Gandhi is directed this movie. Ruskar Mir, Anupama Parameswaran are lead pair to Nani. Hip Hop Tamizha composed the music. Nani playing dual role again. In this occassion, Nani speaks to Telugu Filmibeat exclusively and told about Bigg Boss offer.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 8:04 [IST]
