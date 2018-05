 »   »  సినిమా అంటే పిచ్చి, చిన్మయితో అలా కనెక్ట్ అయ్యా: ఫిల్మీబీట్ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్‌

English summary

Filmibeat Telugu Exclusive interview with Chi La Sow Director Rahul Ravindran. Chi La Sow’ is Directed by Rahul Ravindran, actor-turned-director and is slated to release later. Ruhani Sharma is playing the female lead & has music by Prashanth R Vihari. While Chota K Prasad has handled the editing, M Sukumar has cranked the camera. ‘Chi La Sow’ has been produced by Jaswanth Nadipalli under the banner of SIRUNI Cine Corporation.