 »   » నాకే సిగ్గనిపించింది.. అందుకే రంగస్థలం తీశా.. గొల్లభామను వివాదం చెయొద్దు.. సుకుమార్

English summary

Director Sukumar took the opportunity to take the audience back to the 80s with Rangasthalam 1985. This film features Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapati Babu in the lead roles. This movie set to release on March 30th. Rangasthalm audio released in market. In this occasion, Director Sukumar speaks to media about the movie.