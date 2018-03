 »   » డిస్టిబ్యూటర్లు సహకరించడం లేదు.. చిన్న సినిమాలు గతి అంతేనా.. నిర్మాత గురురాజ్ ఆవేదన

English summary

Aanandam is a 2016 romantic comedy film written and directed by Ganesh Raj in his directorial debut. A Guru Raj producing this movie in as Telugu dubbing for Malayalam. V Venkateshwara Rao, VRB Raju, Ravi Varma Ch are the co producers for the movie. Aanandam follows the life of 7 second year engineering students as they embark on their very first college tour. This movie set to release on March 23. In this occassion, Guru Raj speak to Telugu Filmibeat.