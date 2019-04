నాని అలాంటివాడు కాదు.. ఎలాంటి ఇబ్బంది కాలేదు.. ఆ క్రికెటర్ ఎందుకు ఇష్టమంటే.. జెర్సీ హీరోయిన్

English summary

Natural Star Nani's latest movie is Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri & Produced by S. Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. An Anirudh Musical!. This film set to release on April 19th. Heroine Shraddha Srinath is a beautiful and talented Kannada actress who is putting her foot on Telugu soil with Jersey. Raised in Hyderabad for a few years, Shraddha has done many Kannada and Tamil films earlier. She plays Sara in Jersey which has Nani as the main lead and Gautam Tinnanuri of Malli Raava fame is the director. Shraddha is quite excited about the film and says that the beautiful emotions in the script made her accept the film right away. "Very rarely does a heroine get to act in such a strong role which showcases two different phases of life. Majili is one such film with honest emotions which everyone will relate to easily" says Shraddha.