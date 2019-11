రాత్రికి రాత్రే స్టార్ అవ్వరు.. ఎన్నో సవాళ్లు ఎదుర్కొంటూ వచ్చాను.. కేజీఎఫ్ స్టార్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

KGF Star Yash Open About His Stardom. Sandalwood Superstar Yash, in a recent interview, opened up about his struggling days as an actor. The KGF star spoke about the years of hard work he has put in and that the road to success wasn't an easy one for him. "One film doesn't change the fate of a person. It is a process, what one has done over a period of time sometimes come together as a force. I did not become a star overnight. I built my career brick-by-brick. There were years of hard work behind me before KGF happened," said Yash.