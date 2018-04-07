 »   » ఆ పాత్ర రమ్యకృష్ణకా? ఖుష్బూకా? సంచలన చిత్రం కోసం పోటీ!

English summary

Dhanush made his directorial debut in 2017 with a romantic-drama Pa Paandi. The film received praises from critics and audiences alike. Soon, the Telugu and Kannada remake rights were sold for a hefty sum. Reports suggest that actress Suhasini Mani Ratnam was roped in to play the female lead. However, speculation is rife that Suhasini is no longer in the picture. It is being reported that actresses Ramya Krishnan and Khushbu are in talks to step into Suhasini Mani Ratnam's shoes, after she walked out of the film due to unknown reasons.