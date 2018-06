 »   » స్టార్ హీరోపై బ్యాన్ ఎత్తివేత.... నిరసనగా నలుగురు హీరోయిన్ల రాజీనామా!

English summary

Last year, Mollywood actor Dileep was expelled from AMMA following his arrest in connection with the Malayalam actress assault case. And, as expected, this had created a buzz in the industry. While the star initially spent 85 days in jail, he was ultimately granted bail much to the dismay of many in the industry. Dileep was recently taken back into AMMA on the grounds that the charges against him have not been proved yet. Not surprisingly, this decision did not go down well with several members of the film fraternity. The row over the reinstatement of accused actor Dileep into an artistes body took a turn on Wednesday with four leading actresses, including the kidnap victim, resigning from the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors.