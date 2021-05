ఇండస్ట్రీలో మరో విషాదం.. దృశ్యం 2 నటుడి కన్నుమూత!

English summary

Actor Mela Raghu, who was last seen in Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, passed away on Tuesday. The actor, who has dwarfism, collapsed at his home on April 16. his family members taken him to a hospital. and he was in critical condition for the past week. The actor was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Kochi.Mollywood celebs including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and many others have taken to their social media handle to pay homage to the late actor.