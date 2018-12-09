English summary

Odiyan relessing on Dec 14th. The movie directed by V. A. Shrikumar Menon; it is his feature-film debut. The film was written by Harikrishnan; it is based on the legend of the Odiyan clan, who in Kerala folklore are men who have shapeshifting abilities and can assume animal forms. The film stars Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier; it was produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas.