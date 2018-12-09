తెలుగు
 »   » తెలుగులో భారీ అంచనాలతో రాబోతున్న మోహన్‌లాల్ ‘ఒడియన్’

తెలుగులో భారీ అంచనాలతో రాబోతున్న మోహన్‌లాల్ ‘ఒడియన్’

    "మ‌న్యంపులి", "జ‌న‌తాగ్యారేజ్‌", "క‌నుపాప" లాంటి సినిమాలతో తెలుగులోనూ మంచి క్రేజ్ సంపాదించుకున్న మలయాళం సూపర్ స్టార్ మోహన్ లాల్ త్వరలో మరో సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నాడు. ఆయన నటించిన 'ఒడియన్' మూవీ మలయాళంతో పాటు తెలుగులో ఒకేసారి విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    శ్రీ కుమార్ మీనన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో రామ్ ద‌గ్గుపాటి, సంప‌త్ కుమార్ విడుదల చేస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన 'ఒడియ‌న్' తెలుగు టీజ‌ర్ ప్రేక్షకుల్లో సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెంచింది. డిసెంబ‌ర్ 14న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని విడుద‌ల చేస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ సంద‌ర్బంగా నిర్మాత‌లు రామ్ ద‌గ్గుపాటి, సంప‌త్‌కుమార్ మాట్లాడుతూ "ఈ చిత్రం కోసం మెహ‌న్ లాల్ యెగా మ‌రియు వ్యాయామాలు చేసి త‌న వ‌య‌సుని 55 సంవ‌త్స‌రాల నుండి 35 సంవ‌త్స‌రాలు కనిపించేలా శరీరాన్ని మార్చుకొని న‌టించాడు'' అన్నారు.

    Huge craze on Odiyan Telugu release

    అద్బుతమైన గ్రాఫిక్స్‌తో నిర్మిస్తుండ‌టంతో ఈ ప్రాజెక్టు‌కి సౌత్ ఇండియా అంతా హ్యూజ్ క్రేజ్ వ‌చ్చింది. పీటర్ హెయిన్స్ యాక్షన్, అద్భుతమైన గ్రాఫిక్స్ మెస్మరైజ్ చేస్తాయి. ఇది ప‌క్కా యాక్ష‌న్ థ్రిల్ల‌ర్ క‌మ‌ర్షియ‌ల్ మూవీ. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మలయాళం, త‌మిళం, తెలుగు ఇండ‌స్ట్రిల్లో డిసెంబ‌ర్ 14న విడుద‌ల చేస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Odiyan relessing on Dec 14th. The movie directed by V. A. Shrikumar Menon; it is his feature-film debut. The film was written by Harikrishnan; it is based on the legend of the Odiyan clan, who in Kerala folklore are men who have shapeshifting abilities and can assume animal forms. The film stars Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier; it was produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas.
    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
