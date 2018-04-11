 »   » ప్రముఖ నటుడి కుమారుడితో దర్శకుడి కుమార్తె రొమాన్స్!

ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు ప్రియదర్శన్ కుమార్తె కల్యాణి ప్రియదర్శన్ మరో రొమాంటిక్ చిత్రంలో నటించడానికి గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చినట్టు సమాచారం. విక్రమ్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందింన హలో సినిమాతో కల్యాణి తెలుగు తెరకు పరిచయమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ప్రస్తుతం శర్వానంద్ సరసన రెండో చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నది. ఒక పక్క రెండో చిత్రంలో బిజీగా ఉంటూనే మూడో చిత్రంపై దృష్టిపెట్టిందట.

తాజాగా మీడియాలో వెలువడుతున్న కథనాల ప్రకారం.. ప్రముఖ నటుడు మోహన్ లాల్ కుమారుడు ప్రణవ్ మోహన్ లాల్‌తో రూపొందించనున్న చిత్రంలో కల్యాణి నటించడానికి అంగీకారం తెలిపినట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు ఐవీ శశి కుమారుడు అని శశి దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయం కానున్నారు.

కాగా, ప్రణవ్ మోహన్ లాల్ చిత్రంలో తాను నటించనున్నట్టు వస్తున్న వార్తలపై కల్యాణి ఆశ్చర్యం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. ఎక్కడి నుంచి ఈ రూమర్ వచ్చిందో గానీ నిజమవ్వాలని కోరుకొంటున్నాను అని కల్యాణి ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

English summary
Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of legendary director Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, made her acting debut with a Telugu film titled Hello. According to latest rumours, she may get to romance Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal in her next flick. This yet-untitled film will mark Ani Sasi's (son of director IV Sasi) debut in mainstream cinema.
