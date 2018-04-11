 »   » ప్రముఖ నటుడి కుమారుడితో దర్శకుడి కుమార్తె రొమాన్స్!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of legendary director Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, made her acting debut with a Telugu film titled Hello. According to latest rumours, she may get to romance Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal in her next flick. This yet-untitled film will mark Ani Sasi's (son of director IV Sasi) debut in mainstream cinema.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 14:27 [IST]