 »   » అలా అడగటానికి సిగ్గులేదా? : జర్నలిస్టుపై సూపర్ స్టార్ ఫైర్

English summary

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal fired on a journalist when he asked him to share his opinion on the nun abuse issue, when Mohanlal was at some flood relief activities. Mohan lal says "You can ask something else, which is related to flood relief activities. Such a grave disaster has happened here. When I am saying something nice, you are asking me about nun issue. What should the nuns do? What is the relation between this and that?”