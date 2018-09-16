తెలుగు
 »   » అలా అడగటానికి సిగ్గులేదా? : జర్నలిస్టుపై సూపర్ స్టార్ ఫైర్

అలా అడగటానికి సిగ్గులేదా? : జర్నలిస్టుపై సూపర్ స్టార్ ఫైర్

By
    మలయాళ సూపర్ స్టార్ మోహన్ లాల్ అసందర్భంగా అడిగిన ఓ ప్రశ్నకు జర్నలిస్టు మీద ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. కేరళ వరద బాధితులకు సహాయం అందించే కార్యక్రమాల్లో బిజీగా ఉన్న ఆయన్ను ఓ నన్ మీద జరిగిన వేధింపుల ఇష్యూలో బిషప్ మీద వచ్చిన ఆరోపణలపై స్పందించాలని సదరు జర్నలిస్టు కోరడమే ఇందుకు కారణం. మోహన్ లాల్ రన్ చేస్తున్న విశ్వశాంతి ఫౌండేషన్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో కొచ్చిలోని విల్లింగ్టన్ ఐలాండ్ నిర్వహించిన కార్యక్రమంలో ఈ సంఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది.

    కేరళ వరద బాధితుల సహాయార్థం నిర్వహిస్తున్న కార్యక్రమంలో అలాంటి ప్రశ్నలను అడగటానికి సిగ్గులేదా? ఏ సందర్భంలో ఎలాంటి ప్రశ్నలు అడగాలనే కనీస జ్ఞానం కూడా లేకుంటే ఎలా? అంటూ మోహన్ లాల్ మండి పడ్డారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి, నన్ మీద వేధింపులకు ఏమైనా సంబంధం ఉందా? అడగాలంటే వరద బాధితుల సహాయ కార్యక్రమాలకు సంబంధించినవి అడగండి, కానీ ఇలాంటి కాదు... అంటూ మోహన్ లాల్ మందలించారు.

    Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal fired on a journalist

    మోహన్ లాల్ మలయాళ మూవీ ఆర్టిస్ట్ అసోసియేషన్ ప్రెండెంటుగా ఉన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇటీవల కొచ్చిలో జరిగిన నన్ మీద వేధింపుల అంశంలో జలంధర్ బిషప్ జేమ్స్ ఫ్రాంకో ములక్కల్‌ను అరెస్టు చేయాలనే డిమాండ్స్ తెరపైకి వచ్చాయి. దీనిపై పలువురు సెలబ్రిటీలు, సినీ ప్రముఖులు స్పందించారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో మోహన్ లాల్‌ను కూడా స్పందించాలని జర్నలిస్టు కోరడంతో అతడు ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    English summary
    Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal fired on a journalist when he asked him to share his opinion on the nun abuse issue, when Mohanlal was at some flood relief activities. Mohan lal says "You can ask something else, which is related to flood relief activities. Such a grave disaster has happened here. When I am saying something nice, you are asking me about nun issue. What should the nuns do? What is the relation between this and that?”
    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 11:07 [IST]
