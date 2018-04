 »   » తొడలు చూపిస్తే అభ్యంతరమా? సెన్సార్‌ బోర్డు తీరుపై హీరోయిన్ ఆగ్రహం

English summary

Actor Rima Kallingal’s Abhasam is set to release on May 4. The film had to face the wrath of the Censor Board. The censor board initially said that they had a problem with Surajettan exposing his thigh. When I told this to one of my friends she said, ‘So was it ok to flash thighs in Pulimurugan’. It was then the hypocrisy struck me".