 »   » కామెడీ చిత్రంలో సన్నీలియోన్.. తొలిసారి ఆ రంగంలోకి..

    హిందీ, తెలుగు, తమిళ చిత్రాల్లో కనిపించి ప్రేక్షకులను ఉర్రూతలూగించిన శృంగార తార సన్నీలియోన్ ఇప్పుడు మలయాళ చిత్ర రంగంలోకి అడుగుపెడుతున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ప్రియ వారియర్‌ను పరిచయం చేస్తూ తెరక్కెక్కించిన ఓరు ఆధార్ లవ్ ఫేమ్ ఓమర్ లూలూ రూపొందించే చిత్రం ద్వారా మలయాళ ప్రేక్షకులకు పరిచయం కాబోతున్నారనే వార్త ఇప్పడు మీడియాలో ప్రముఖంగా మారింది.

    ఓమర్ లూలూ పక్క కామెడీ చిత్రంగా రూపొందతున్నట్టు తెలిసింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో జయరాం, ధర్మజన్, హానీ రోజ్, వినియ్ పోర్ట్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో కనిపించనున్నారు. సన్నిలియోన్ ఎంట్రీ గురించి ఓమర్ మాట్లాడటానికి నిరాకరించారు. నిర్మాతతో ఉన్న కొన్ని సమస్యల కారణంగానే ఓరు ఆధార్ లవ్ చిత్ర విడుదల ఆలస్యమైందని ఓమర్ చెప్పారు. ఇప్పటికే ఆ చిత్రంలోని మాణిక్య మలరాయా పూవీ అనే పాట అత్యంత ప్రజాదరణ పొందిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

    Sunny Leone to make her Mollywood debut

    సన్నిలియోన్‌ను సంప్రదించడానికి ముందు మియా ఖలీఫా పేరును ఈ పాత్ర కోసం పరిశీలించారట. చివరకు సన్నీలియోన్‌ వైపే మొగ్గు చూపినట్టు తెలిసింది. ప్రస్తుతం తన జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న కరెంజిత్ కౌర్ అన్ టోల్డ్ స్టోరీ ఆఫ్ సన్నీలియోన్ అనే వెబ్ సిరీస్ బయోపిక్‌ సక్సెస్‌ను సన్నీలియోన్ ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Sunny Leone to make her Mollywood debut in Director Omar Lulu movie. The film is expected to be a colourful comedy and the untitled venture already has Jayaram, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Honeyrose and Vinay Forrt in pivotal roles.
    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 16:03 [IST]
