 »   » కామెడీ చిత్రంలో సన్నీలియోన్.. తొలిసారి ఆ రంగంలోకి..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
sunny leone mollywood omar lulu priya warrior oru adaar love సన్నీలియోన్ మాలీవుడ్ ఓమర్ లూలూ ప్రియా వారియర్ ఓరు ఆధార్ లవ్
English summary
Sunny Leone to make her Mollywood debut in Director Omar Lulu movie. The film is expected to be a colourful comedy and the untitled venture already has Jayaram, Dharmajan Bolghatty, Honeyrose and Vinay Forrt in pivotal roles.
Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 16:03 [IST]