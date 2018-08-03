తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » రాజ్ తరుణ్ ‘లవర్’.... అద్భుతం సాంగ్ మేకింగ్ వీడియో!

రాజ్ తరుణ్ ‘లవర్’.... అద్భుతం సాంగ్ మేకింగ్ వీడియో!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    రాజ్ త‌రుణ్‌, రిద్ధికుమార్ జంట‌గా న‌టించిన చిత్రం ల‌వ‌ర్‌. అనీష్ కృష్ణ ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం వ‌హించారు. దిల్‌రాజు నిర్మాణ సార‌థ్యంలో శిరీష్ స‌మ‌ర్ప‌ణ‌లో హ‌ర్షిత్ ఈ సినిమాను నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్ర ఆడియోకు, టీజర్‌కు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది.

    జులై 20న సినిమా విడుదలవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో సినిమా ప్రమోషన్స్ జోరందుకున్నాయి. తాజాగా ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించి 'అద్భుతం సాంగ్' మేకింగ్ వీడియో విడుదల చేశారు. పాటను కేరళలో చిత్రీకరించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    Adbhutam Song Making form Lover Movie

    ప్రేమ‌లోని స‌రికొత్త కోణాన్ని ట‌చ్ చేస్తూ అనీశ్ కృష్ణ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తెర‌కెక్కించారు. పోనీ టెయిల్‍‌లో రాజ్ తరుణ్ సరికొత్త లుక్‌తో దర్శనమిచ్చారు. దిల్ రాజు బ్యానర్ నుండి వస్తున్న సినిమా కావడంతో వరుస ప్లాపులతో ఉన్న ఈ యంగ్ హీరో ఈ సారి గట్టెక్కడం ఖాయం అని భావిస్తున్నారు.

    కెమెరా: స‌మీర్ రెడ్డి, మ్యూజిక్‌: అంకిత్ తివారి, రిషి రిచ్‌, అర్కో, త‌నీశ్ బాగ్చి, సాయికార్తీక్‌, బ్యాగ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్‌: జె.బి, ఎడిటింగ్‌: ప్ర‌వీణ్ పూడి, ఆర్ట్‌: ఎ.ఎస్‌.ప్ర‌కాశ్‌, స్టంట్స్‌: విజ‌య్‌, వెంక‌ట్‌, రామ‌కృష్ణ‌, పాట‌లు: సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామ‌శాస్త్రి, శ్రీమ‌ణి, నిర్మాత: హ‌ర్షిత్ రెడ్డి, ర‌చ‌న, ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం: అనీశ్ కృష్ణ‌.

    English summary
    Watch Adbhutam song making video of the film Lover. The young actor Raj Tarun after witnessing the failures of his movies like 'Ranguala Ratnam' and 'Raju Gadu', has been coming up before the audience as a 'Lover' in the film titled as the same. Riddhi Kumar is the female lead in the film. The film script has been written and directed by Annish Krishna and the film has the tagline ‘One in everyone’. The movie is produced by Harshith Reddy and music is composed by Ankit Tiwari, Arko, Rishi Rich & Ajay Vas, Sai Karthik, Tanishk Bagchi. The film is all set to release on July 20th.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue