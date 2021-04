‘అల.. వైకుంఠపురములో’ అరుదైన రికార్డు: దక్షిణాదిలోనే మొదటి చిత్రంగా ఘనత

English summary

"Butta Bomma" is an Indian Telugu-language song composed by S. Thaman for the soundtrack album of the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The song features vocals by Armaan Malik and lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. The song's lyrical version was released on 23 December 2019, while the full video song was released on 21 February 2020 under the music label Aditya Music. The single is filmed at Annapurna Studios.