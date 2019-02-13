200 మిలియన్స్.. కొలవెరి సాంగ్ రికార్డ్ బద్దలైంది!

'వై దిస్ కొలవెరి' పాట వినగానే తమిళ స్టార్ ధనుష్ గుర్తుకొస్తాడు. ఈ సాంగ్ అప్పట్లో ఇంటర్నెట్లో సంచలనం క్రియేట్ చేసింది. కేవలం తమిళ ఫ్యాన్స్ మాత్రమే కాదు... సౌతిండియా, నార్త్ ఇండియా ఇలా అన్ని ప్రాంతాల వారిని ఈ పాట ఉర్రూతలూగించింది. యూట్యూబ్లో వ్యూస్ పరంగా రికార్డులు క్రియేట్ చేసింది.
'కొలవెరి డి' పాటకు ఇప్పటి వరకు 175 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్ రాగా... ఆ రికార్డును ఇపుడు ధనుష్ లేటెస్ట్ సాంగ్ 'రౌడీ బేబీ' బీట్ చేసింది. ధనుష్, సాయి పల్లవి జంటగా నటించిన 'మారి 2' చిత్రంలోని ఈ సాంగ్ జనవరి 2న విడుదలైన అప్పుడే 200 మిలియన్స్ పైగా వ్యూస్ సాధించింది సెన్సేషన్ క్రియేట్ చేసింది.
యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా అందించిన సంగీతానికి ప్రభుదేవా డాన్స్ కొరియోగ్రాఫీ కూడా తోడవ్వటం... ధనుష్, సాయి పల్లవి కలిసి అద్భుతమైన స్టెప్స్ వేస్తూ అలరించడంతో 'రౌడీ బేబీ' సాంగ్ నెటిజన్లకు తెగ నచ్చేసింది.
ధనుష్ ప్రస్తుతం వెట్రిమారన్ దర్శకత్వంలో 'అసురన్' సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. తమిళ వెక్కై ఆధారంగా ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందుతోంది. సాయి పల్లవి సూర్య హీరోగా తమిళంలో రూపొందుతున్న 'ఎన్.జి.కె' చిత్రంలో నటిస్తోంది.
Hit number Rowdy Baby from Dhanush and Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2. Released on January 2 earlier this year, the video of the song has gone on to cross a whopping 200 million views, surpassing the last popular south Indian number Why This Kolaveri Di, which garnered over 175 million views.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
