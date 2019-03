English summary

Mention Siddharth's name and the Telugu audience are sure to remember 'Bommarillu', 'Nuvvostananate Nenoddantana', 'Aata', 'Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam' and other films. And he has entertained the audience not just as an actor but also as a singer. 'Appudo Ippudo' from 'Bommarillu', '176 Beach House Lo Prema Devatha' from 'Oye', 'Ninnu Choostunte' from 'Aata' are popular. And, now, Siddharth has rendered a Telugu song after many years. This time, it's for Sundeep Kishan. It's for a song in the film 'Ninu Veedani Needanu Nenu'. Sundeep Kishan is producing this novel movie on Venkatadri Talkies (Production No. 1) in association with Vista Dream Merchants. Directed by Caarthick Raaju, the actor is paired up with Anya Singh in this entertainer.