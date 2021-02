‘లవ్ స్టోరీ’ నుంచి ‘సారంగ దరియా’ టీజర్ రిలీజ్: ఆకట్టుకుంటోన్న తెలంగాణ ఫోక్ సాంగ్

Here’s a snippet from my favorite song #SarangaDariya being released by the dearest @Samanthaprabhu2 on 28th Feb at 10.08am. @pawanch19 #Suddalaashokteja @iammangli #LoveStory @chay_akkineni @sekharkammula @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations @AsianSuniel @adityamusic @niharikagajula pic.twitter.com/dPzyDJTOX9

English summary

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is an Indian film actor known for his work in Telugu cinema. For his performances in various films, Chaitanya won several awards including Filmfare Award South for Best Debut, Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actor and SIIMA award for Best Actor Critics.