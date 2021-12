Pushpa song: మగబుద్ధే వంకర బుద్ధి.. మతి చెడగొట్టిన సమంత.. పాడింది ఎవరో తెలుసా?

Glad to Introduce this Amazingly Talented Singer#IndravathiChauhanhttps://t.co/1uRjN37iKp

frm Folk Background,but who brilliantly performed this Experimental genre of an Item Song I attempted..

U wil be mesmerised by her Voice🎶#OoAntavaOoOoAntava

at 7:02PM @MythriOfficial https://t.co/nIdulVpgaR pic.twitter.com/dfWGzoGJsS