పేట లిరికల్ సాంగ్ కేక.. మాస్‌ బీట్‌తో కిక్కెక్కించేలా..

    ఓ వైపు 2.O మూవీ కలెక్షన్ల సునామీ సృష్టిస్తుంటే. మరో వైపు పేట మూవీతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నాడు. పేటలోని తొలి సింగిల్‌ను చిత్ర యూనిట్‌ విడుదల చేసింది. ప్రముఖ గాయకుడు ఎస్పీ బాలసుబ్రమణ్యం పాడిన మరన మాస్ అనే పాటను యూట్యూబ్‌లో రిలీజ్ చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి అనిరుధ్ రవిచంద్రన్ సంగీతం సమకూర్చగా, ఈ పాటకు వివేక్ సాహిత్యం అందించాడు.

    మరన మాస్ అనే పాటలో ఈ కాళి గేమ్‌ను మీరు ఇక చూస్తారు అని ఓ లైన్ రాశారు. కాళీ అనే పేరు రజనీకి ఎంతో ఇష్టం. గతంలో కాళీ అనే చిత్రంలో రజనీ నటించాడు. మల్లం మలారమ్ అనే సినిమాలో కాళీ పాత్రను పోషించాడు.

    రజనీ మాస్ అప్పీల్‌కు తగినట్టుగా అనిరుధ్ పక్కాగా మాస్ పంథాలో సాగే జానపద పాటను సమకూర్చారు. 2.0 చిత్రం తర్వాత రజనీకాంత్ సరికొత్త కథతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తున్నాడు. కార్తీక్ సుబ్బరాజ్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో విజయ్ సేతుపతి, నవాజుద్దీన్ సిద్దిఖీ, సిమ్రాన్, త్రిషా, బాబీ సింహా తదితరులు నటించారు.

    Petta song Marana Mass: The makers of Petta on Monday released the film's first song, "Marana Mass". The fun number is sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam and Anirudh Ravichander. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for his first Rajinikanth starrer. Malavika Mohanan, Megha Akash and Bobby Simha also star in important roles.
    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 19:15 [IST]
