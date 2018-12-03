Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Petta song Marana Mass: The makers of Petta on Monday released the film's first song, "Marana Mass". The fun number is sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam and Anirudh Ravichander. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for his first Rajinikanth starrer. Malavika Mohanan, Megha Akash and Bobby Simha also star in important roles.
Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 19:15 [IST]