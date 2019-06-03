తెలుగు
    ప్రముఖ గాయని, నటి ఇకలేరు.. సంతాపం తెలిపిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి

    By
    |

    ప్రఖ్యాత గాయకుడు, దివంగత కిషోర్ కుమార్ మాజీ భార్య, గాయని, నటి రుమా గుహా తకుర్తా ఇకలేరు. వృద్దాప్య సంబంధిత వ్యాధులతో బాధపడుతూ సోమవారం ఉదయం కోల్‌కతాలో మరణించారు. ఆమె వయసు 84 సంవత్సరాలు. రుమాకు ఇద్దరు కుమారులు, ఒక కూతురు ఉన్నారు. బాలీవుడ్ గాయకుడు అమిత్ ఆమె కుమారుడే.

    రుమా రెండో కుమారుడు ఆమె మరణాన్ని మీడియాకు వెల్లడించారు. నా తల్లి నిద్రలోనే మరణించారని మా ఫ్యామిలీ డాక్టర్ ధృవీకరించారు. బహుశా ఉదయం 6 నుంచి 6.15 గంటల మధ్య మరణించి ఉంటారని వెల్లడించారు అని రుమా కుమారుడు ఆయన్ గుహ తెలిపారు. అత్యక్రియలు సోమవారం సాయంత్రం నిర్వహించారు.

    రుమా డ్యాన్సర్‌గా కెరీర్‌ను ఆరంభించారు. ముంబైకి చేరుకొన్న తర్వాత గాయనిగా, నటిగా మారారు. 1950 తొలినాళ్లలో కిషోర్ కుమార్‌ను వివాహం చేసుకొన్నారు.

    Singer Kishore Kumars ex-wife Ruma Guha Thakurta no more

    ప్రఖ్యాత దర్శకుడు సత్యజిత్ రే రూపొందించిన గణశాస్త్రు, అభిజాన్ సినిమాల్లో ఆమె నటనకు ప్రేక్షకులు నీరాజనం పట్టారు. పర్సనల్ అసిస్టెంట్, నిర్జన్ సైయికతే, దాదర్ కృతి, 36 చౌరంగీ లేన్, అగున్, ఆషా ఓ భలోభాషా, వీల్ చైర్, ఇంద్రజిత్, సంఘర్ష చిత్రాలు అత్యంత ప్రజాదరణ పొందాయి. చివరిసారిగా మీరా నాయర్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన ది నేమ్‌సేక్ చిత్రంలో నటించారు.

    రుమా మృతికి పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి మమతా బెనర్జీ సంతాపం తెలిపారు. సినీ, సంగీత రంగానికి ఆమె చేసిన విశేష సేవలను చిరకాలం గుర్తుండి పోతాయి. రుమా మృతి విషాదంలో మునిగిపోయిన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం అని ట్విట్టర్‌లో తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    Bengali actress and singer Ruma Guha Thakurta no more. She died in Kolkata today morning. The 84-year-old was at her Ballygunge residence. She was reportedly suffering from an age-related illness since many years. She married to legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was one of the first few people to tweet about renowned Bengali singer and actress Ruma Guha Thakurta's demise
    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 19:04 [IST]
