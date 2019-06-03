ప్రముఖ గాయని, నటి ఇకలేరు.. సంతాపం తెలిపిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి

English summary

Bengali actress and singer Ruma Guha Thakurta no more. She died in Kolkata today morning. The 84-year-old was at her Ballygunge residence. She was reportedly suffering from an age-related illness since many years. She married to legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was one of the first few people to tweet about renowned Bengali singer and actress Ruma Guha Thakurta's demise