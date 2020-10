English summary

Surender Reddy Release E Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam First Single, 'Ee Kathalo Paathralu Kalpitam', starring debutant Pavan Tej Konidela in the lead, is touted to be a thrilling entertainer. Starring Meghana and Lucky as heroines, the film's first lyrical video titled 'Kannayye Kallu' was on Friday unveiled by Stylish Director Surender Reddy.