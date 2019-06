1000 మంది చిన్నారుల గుండెకు అండగా.... మహేష్ బాబు!

View this post on Instagram

Andhra Hospitals completes its 18th heart health awareness camp, successfully performed more than 1000 pediatric cardiac surgeries in the past 3 and half years ✌ Always proud and happy to be associated with Andhra hospitals & Healing Little Hearts Foundation UK in creating awareness and improving health care services for the children. Thanks to Dr. P. V. Rama Rao for the support and extending his help for the good cause... Kudos to his team of amazing doctors 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻