యూఎస్‌‌లో షాకింగ్‌గా 2.O మూవీ కలెక్షన్లు.. బాహుబలి2కి బహుదూరంలో..

    సెన్సేషనల్ డైరెక్టర్‌ శంకర్, సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజనీకాంత్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన 2.O మూవీ ఓవర్సీస్‌లో అరుదైన రికార్డును సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. యూఎస్ మార్కెట్‌లో వారాంతంలో దుమ్మురేపడంతో బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద కలెక్షన్లు రాబడుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్ర కలెక్షన్లు వారాంతం తర్వాత భారీగా క్షీణించినట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది. యూఎస్ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద 2.O మూవీ సాధించిన కలెక్షన్లు ఇలా ఉన్నాయి. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే..

    2.O మూవీ చిత్రం మంగళవారంతో యూఎస్ మార్కెట్‌లో 4 మిలియన్ల క్లబ్‌లో చేరింది. తొలి రోజు ఈ చిత్రం ప్రీమియర్లతో కలిపి 982,929 డాలర్లు, రెండో రోజున 727,038 డాలర్లు, 1,299,854 డాలర్లు, 743,846 డాలర్లు సాధించింది. మొత్తంగా నాలుగు రోజుల్లో 3,753,582 డాలర్లు అంటే రూ.26.4 కోట్లు సాధించింది.

    2.O మూవీ వారాంతం లోపు భారీగా వసూళ్లు సాధించినప్పటికీ సోమవారం నుంచి భారీగా కలెక్షన్లు పడిపోయాయాని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి. సోమవారం వర్కింగ్ డే కావడంతో 130,116 డాలర్లు మాత్రమే వసూలు చేసింది. మంగళవారం రోజు కలెక్షన్లతో కలుపుకొని 3,887,663 డాలర్లు వసూలు చేసిందని ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు పేర్కొన్నాయి.

    చైనా బాక్సాఫీస్‌పై 2.O మూవీ దండయాత్ర.. అమీర్, బాహుబలి రికార్డుపై గురి

    ఇక మంగళవారం తర్వాత కూడా 2.O మూవీ కలెక్షన్లలో పెద్దగా వృద్ధి కనిపించకపోవచ్చనే మాట వినిపిస్తున్నాయి. 2.O మూవీ వసూళ్లు చూసుకొంటే బాహుబలి2 చిత్రానికి చాలా దూరంగా ఉంది. బాహుబలి2 సాధించిన కలెక్షన్లను 2.O మూవీ ఆరు రోజుల్లో కూడా కలెక్ట్ చేయలేకపోవడం గమనార్హం.

    దేశ సినీ చరిత్రలోనే గతంలో ఎన్నడూలేని విధంగా 2.O మూవీ సుమారు రూ.600 కోట్లతో రూపొందింది. బాలీవుడ్ హీరో అక్షయ్ కుమార్ కీలక పాత్రలో నటించారు. అమీ జాక్సన్, ఆదిల్ హుస్సేన్, సుధాంశు పాండే తదితరులు కీలక పాత్రల్లో కనిపించారు.

    Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, which is doing good business in India and many overseas centres, will release big in China. Lyca Productions is collaborating with HY Media for the Chinese release. Rajinikanth's 2.0 will release in China in 56,000 screens in May 2019. 2.0 has finally crossed the $4 million mark at US box office, but its total collection is still lower than how much Baahubali 2 raked in on opening day there.
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 21:00 [IST]
