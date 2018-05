 »   » 65వ జాతీయ అవార్డ్స్ ప్రదానం: శ్రీదేవిని జ్ఞాపకాలతో బోనీ.. బాహుబలి2, ఝాజీ మేకర్స్ హ్యపీ మూమెంట్

English summary

The 65th National Film Award is on and President Ram Nath Kovind handed over the prestigious awards to the winners and what stood out is when he presented the Best Actress Award posthumously for Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor went on stage to receive it on behalf of her. It was indeed a very proud moment for Jhanvi and Khushi and they'll remember this day for the rest of their lives. National Film Awards is one of the most important and prestigious award in the country, which recognises talent from the film industry.