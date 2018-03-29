 »   » మహేష్ అమృతం.. ఎన్టీఆర్ ఎనర్జీ అద్భుతం..

మహేష్ అమృతం.. ఎన్టీఆర్ ఎనర్జీ అద్భుతం..

యువతరం హీరోల్లో విశేషంగా ఆకట్టుకొంటున్న వారిలో ఆది పినిశెట్టి ఒకరు. ఇటీవల కాలంలో విలక్షణమైన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తూ మెప్పిస్తున్నారు. సరైనోడు, నిన్ను కోరి చిత్రాలు ఆది నటనకు అద్దం పట్టాయి. తాజాగా రాంచరణ్‌ నటించిన రంగస్థలం చిత్రంలో కీలకపాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం మార్చి 30న రిలీజ్‌కు సిద్దమవుతున్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఫేస్‌బుక్ లైవ్‌లో ఆది తన అభిమానులతో ముచ్చటించారు.

Aadi Pinisetty about Mahesh Babu, NTR, Prabhas

ఫేస్‌బుక్‌ లైవ్‌లో మహేష్‌బాబు గ్లామర్ గురించి చెప్పమని ఆదికి ఓ అభిమాని ప్రశ్న వేశాడు. దానికి సమాధానంగా ఆది మాట్లాడుతూ.. మహేష్‌బాబు ఓ అమృతం. ఏళ్లు గడుస్తున్నా ఆయన గ్లామర్ తగ్గడం లేదు. తన గ్లామర్ గురించి సీక్రెట్ చెబితే మేము ఫాలో అవుతాం అని అన్నారు. మహేష్ నటన గురించి ప్రత్యేకంగా చెప్పనక్కర్లేదని పేర్కన్నారు. ప్రభాస్‌, ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో నటించాలని ఉంది. ఎన్టీఆర్ ఎనర్జీ అద్భుతం అని ఆది వెల్లడించారు.

English summary
Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni is this week’s big release in the south. The film directed by Sukumar has earned a positive buzz ahead of its release and the pre-booking in Telugu speaking states is quite encouraging, according to the trade. It is a film set in the 80s and unfolds in a village. The film also stars Adhi Pinisetty, Jagpathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.
Story first published: Thursday, March 29, 2018, 20:50 [IST]
