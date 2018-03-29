 »   » మహేష్ అమృతం.. ఎన్టీఆర్ ఎనర్జీ అద్భుతం..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
rangasthalam movie review rangasthalam cinema review rangasthalam movie ram charan samantha akkineni sukumar aadi pinisetty రంగస్థలం మూవీ రాంచరణ్ సమంత అక్కినేని సుకుమార్ ఆది పినిశెట్టి
English summary
Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni is this week’s big release in the south. The film directed by Sukumar has earned a positive buzz ahead of its release and the pre-booking in Telugu speaking states is quite encouraging, according to the trade. It is a film set in the 80s and unfolds in a village. The film also stars Adhi Pinisetty, Jagpathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.
Story first published: Thursday, March 29, 2018, 20:50 [IST]