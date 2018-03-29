 »   » మహేష్ అమృతం.. ఎన్టీఆర్ ఎనర్జీ అద్భుతం..

English summary

Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni is this week’s big release in the south. The film directed by Sukumar has earned a positive buzz ahead of its release and the pre-booking in Telugu speaking states is quite encouraging, according to the trade. It is a film set in the 80s and unfolds in a village. The film also stars Adhi Pinisetty, Jagpathi Babu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.