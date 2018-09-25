 »   » శ్రీరెడ్డి మీద విశాల్ ఊహించని కామెంట్స్.... కెమెరాలు ఎందుకో అంటూ శ్రీరెడ్డి రిప్లై!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Actor Vishal latest comments on Sri Reddy. Speaking at the audio launch function of his upcoming movie Sandakozhi 2, Vishal stated that it is a good sign to see Sri Reddy getting opportunities to act in movies despite all the controversies that she had created in the last 6-8 months."It is a good development, but for sure people working with her will be extra careful. Whether Sri Reddy wishes or not, people around her will have a camera for their safety, I can guarantee you about it. She will automatically get protection," Vishal said.