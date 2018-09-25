తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » శ్రీరెడ్డి మీద విశాల్ ఊహించని కామెంట్స్.... కెమెరాలు ఎందుకో అంటూ శ్రీరెడ్డి రిప్లై!

శ్రీరెడ్డి మీద విశాల్ ఊహించని కామెంట్స్.... కెమెరాలు ఎందుకో అంటూ శ్రీరెడ్డి రిప్లై!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    తెలుగు సినిమా పరిశ్రమలో వివాదాలతో సంచలనం క్రియేట్ చేసిన శ్రీరెడ్డి... ఆ తర్వాత తమిళ ఇండస్ట్రీలో అడుగు పెట్టి అక్కడ కూడా కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ ఇష్యూ లేవనెత్తి కోలీవుడ్‌ను సైతం షేక్ చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ సమయంలో శ్రీరెడ్డి తీరుపై నడిగర్ సంఘం అధ్యక్షుడు విశాల్‌తో పాటు పలువురు విరుచుకు పడ్డారు. నువ్వు చేసే ఆరోపణలపై సాక్ష్యాలుంటే పోలీసులను ఆశ్రయించు... కానీ మీడియాకెక్కి ఆరోపణలు చేయడం తగదు అంటూ మండి పడ్డారు. అయితే తాజాగా తమిళ హీరో విశాల్ ఆమెపై ఎవరూ ఊహించని విధంగా పాజిటివ్ కామెంట్స్ చేయడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    పోల్: బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 విజేతను మీరే తేల్చేయండి.. మీ ఓటు వేసేందుకు లింక్ క్లిక్ చేయండి!

    శ్రీరెడ్డి గురించి విశాల్ లేటెస్ట్ కామెంట్స్

    శ్రీరెడ్డి గురించి విశాల్ లేటెస్ట్ కామెంట్స్

    ప్రస్తుతం తమిళంలో సినిమా అవకాశాలు వస్తుండటంతో వివాదాలకు దూరంగా ఉంటూ బుద్దిగా పని చేసుకున్న శ్రీరెడ్డిపై విశాల్ పాజిటివ్ కామెంట్స్ చేయడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది. విశాల్ నటిస్తున్న తాజా చిత్రం ‘సందెకోళి-2' ఆడియో వేడుకలో విశాల్ మాట్లాడుతూ... శ్రీరెడ్డి మంచి అవకాశాలు దక్కించుకుంటూ వివాదాలకు దూరంగా ఉండటం మంచి పరిణామం అని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    ఆమెతో పని చేసే వారు కాస్త జాగ్రత్త

    ఆమెతో పని చేసే వారు కాస్త జాగ్రత్త

    ‘శ్రీరెడ్డి సినిమా అవకాశాలు దక్కించుకుంటూ దూసుకెళ్లడం మంచి పరిణామం అంటూనే.... అయితే ఆమెతో పని చేసే వారు కాస్త జాగ్రత్తగా ఉంటే మంచిది' అని విశాల్ సూచించడం గమనార్హం. శ్రీరెడ్డి చుట్టూ ఉండే వారు వారి సేఫ్టీ కోసం కెమెరాలతో ఉండాలి. దీని వల్ల ఆమెకు ఆటోమెటిక్‌గా రక్షణ లభించినట్లే అన్నారు.

    శ్రీరెడ్డి రియాక్షన్, కెమెరాలు ఎందుకో?

    శ్రీరెడ్డి రియాక్షన్, కెమెరాలు ఎందుకో?

    విశాల్ కామెంట్లపై శ్రీరెడ్డి తన ఫేస్ బుక్ పేజీ ద్వారా స్పందించారు. తన గురించి పాజిటివ్‌గా స్పందించినందుకు థాంక్స్ చెప్పారు. మీ మనసు చాలా మంచిది.... కానీ నా చుట్టూ ఉన్నవారు కెమెరాలు కలిగి ఉండాలని ఎందుకు అన్నారో అర్థం కాలేదు... అని శ్రీరెడ్డి సందేహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    శ్రీరెడ్డి పూర్తిగా మారిపోయిందా?

    శ్రీరెడ్డి పూర్తిగా మారిపోయిందా?

    తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమలో వరుస మీడియా ఇంటర్వ్యూలు ఇస్తూ ఏఆర్ మురుగదాస్, రాఘవ లారెన్స్, సుందర్ సి, మరికొందరు సినీ సెలబ్రిటీలపై కాస్టింగ్ కౌచ్ ఆరోపణలు చేసిన శ్రీరెడ్డి... ప్రస్తుతం వివాదాలకు దూరంగా ఉంటూ తమిళంలో సినిమాలు చేసుకుంటూ బిజీగా గడుపుతున్నారు.

    English summary
    Actor Vishal latest comments on Sri Reddy. Speaking at the audio launch function of his upcoming movie Sandakozhi 2, Vishal stated that it is a good sign to see Sri Reddy getting opportunities to act in movies despite all the controversies that she had created in the last 6-8 months."It is a good development, but for sure people working with her will be extra careful. Whether Sri Reddy wishes or not, people around her will have a camera for their safety, I can guarantee you about it. She will automatically get protection," Vishal said.
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue