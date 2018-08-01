తెలుగు
 »   » బాహుబలి ఫీల్‌తో సువర్ణ సుందరి.. యువనటికి తల్లిగా జయప్రద

బాహుబలి ఫీల్‌తో సువర్ణ సుందరి.. యువనటికి తల్లిగా జయప్రద

    ప్రపంచ సినీ పరిశ్రమలో విభిన్నమైన చిత్రాలకు ప్రేక్షకులు పెద్ద పీట వేస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల వచ్చిన బాహుబలి, అవెంజర్ చిత్రాలకు ఆడియెన్స్ బ్రహ్మరథం పట్టారు. అదేకోవలో అద్భుతమైన విజ్‌వల్స్‌తో వస్తున్న చిత్రం సువర్ణ సుందరి. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎస్ఎన్ సూర్య రూపొందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలోని క్యారెక్టర్ల కోసం ప్రత్యేక శ్రద్ధ తీసుకొన్నట్టు సినీ వర్గాలు వెల్లడిస్తున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రానికి చరిత్ర భవిష్యత్తుని వెంటాడుతుంది అని పేర్కొన్నడం మరింత ఆసక్తిని రేపింది.

    సువర్ణ సుందరి చిత్రంలో అలనాటి అందాలతార జయప్రద కీలకపాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. అడ్వెంచర్, థ్రిల్లర్‌గా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో యువనటి పూర్ణకు జయప్రద తల్లిగా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే టీజర్ ఈ చిత్ర స్టామినాను చెప్పకనే చెప్పింది.

    Actress Porna As Jayaprada’s Daughter in Suvarna Sundari

    సూర్య టేకింగ్‌ను పక్కనపెడితే.. ఎల్లుమహంతి సినిమాటోగ్రఫి అద్భుతమైన అనుభూతిని కలిగిస్తుందని చెప్పుకొంటున్నారు. సాయి కార్తీక్ బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్ ప్రత్యేక ఆకర్షణగా నిలుస్తుందనేది ఇన్‌సైడ్ టాక్. శరవేగంగా పోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు పూర్తి చేసుకొంటున్న సువర్ణ సుందరి సెప్టెంబర్‌లో రిలీజ్ అయ్యేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నది.

    జయప్రద, పూర్ణ, సాక్షి చౌదరీ, సాయికుమార్, నాగినీడు, కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు, రామ్, ఇంద్ర తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు. ఎడిటింగ్ ప్రవీణ్ పుడి, ఎస్ టీమ్ పిక్చర్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి ఎంఎల్ లక్ష్మీ నిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    From Hollywood film Avengers to Tollywood film Baahubali, all the high budget films have given the real cinematic experience to spectators. Suvarna Sundari too falls under same category. irector MSN Surya took special care in scripting as well as characterization of lead characters in the film that is coming up with the tagline of Charithra Bhavishyathuni Ventaduthundi. Interestingly, Jayaprada has played Poorna’s daughter in the historical adventurous thriller. The film’s teaser hinted about range and stamina of the film.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 13:48 [IST]
