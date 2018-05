English summary

Sangeeta is a South Indian movie actress who predominantly works in Telugu cinema and has also acted in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam movies.She has appeared with leading actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi. In the late 1990s she started appearing as a character artist. She acted almost 400 movies. Now she is thinking to join in TRS party to entry into Telangana politics.