Rajinikanth might team up with director Pa Ranjith for the third time after Kaala. The third collaboration could be a political film and might lay foundations for his party. An industry source said that Ranjith and Rajinikanth have hit it off really well, so it highly likely that they might team up for another film. The source further added that Rajinikanth might bid adieu to films after that since he is entering politics.