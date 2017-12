 »   » సల్మాన్ అయితే ఏంటీ... అక్కడే తేల్చుకొంటా.. మాజీ ప్రియుడికి ఐష్ సవాల్

English summary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan must be uncomfortable with release date of her upcoming film, Fanney Khan, as it would clashing with her ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan's Race 3, let us give you a shocker - Aish was much in loop about the release date of the film as well as the clash! According to a leading daily, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was very much in the loop and the box-office clash will happen with her consent.