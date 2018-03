English summary

RX100 movie - An Incredible Love Story, Produced under Title KCW. Ajay Bhupathi is making debute with this film who worked as Assistant Director for Few films with Star Director RGV which is Highly Emotional Realistic Love Story and it stars Kartikeya, Paayal Rajput in lead roles, Rao Ramesh and Ramki were playing Key roles. Editor Praveen K.L ( Kabali Fame ) is working for the straight telugu film for the first time who is own National and state awards