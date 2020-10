అజయ్ దేవగన్ కుటుంబంలో విషాదం.. తండ్రి మరణం నుంచి కోలుకోకముందే..

English summary

Ajay Devgn cousin Anil Devgan no more. He dies with cardiac arrest on October 5th night. In this tragic moments, Ajay Devgan tweeted that, I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet