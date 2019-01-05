 »   » పోలీసుల అదుపులో అజిత్ ఫ్యాన్స్.. ఏం జరిగిందంటే..

English summary

Before release of Vishwam, The enraged Ajith fans entered into a verbal altercation with the Koduvilarpatti resident Jayamani. Reportedly, the fans have used some obscene language and issues some threats to the resident. Jayamani took the issue to the local police station and the police officials have now taken Balamurugan, Ajithkumar, Satheeswaran, Vijay, Selvakumar and 5 other members in custody.