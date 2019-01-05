తెలుగు
పోలీసుల అదుపులో అజిత్ ఫ్యాన్స్.. ఏం జరిగిందంటే..

    తమిళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ అజిత్ నటించిన విశ్వాసం మూవీ సంక్రాంతికి రిలీజ్ అవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ఫ్యాన్స్ పండుగ సంబురాల్లో మునిగిపోయారు. రిలీజ్‌కు ముందు హడావిడిలో భాగంగా అజిత్ ఫ్యాన్స్ కటౌట్స్ పెట్టడంలో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో కొడువిలార్‌పట్టులో ఓ గొడవ చోటుచేసుకొన్నది.

    అభిమానులు కట్టిన బ్యానర్లు, కటౌట్స్‌ను ఓ వ్యక్తి చింపివేయడంతో స్థానికుడితో గొడవ జరిగింది. ఈ సందర్భంగా జరిగిన వాగ్వాదం పెరిగి చేతులు చేసుకొనేంత వరకు వెళ్లినట్టు సమాచారం. దాంతో అజిత్ ఫ్యాన్స్‌పై స్థానికుడు పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు.

    ఫిర్యాదు మేరకు అజిత్ ఫ్యాన్స్ బాలమురుగన్, అజిత్ కుమార్, సతీశ్వరన్, విజయ్, సెల్వకుమార్‌తోపాటు మరో ఐదుగురిని పోలీసులు అదుపులోకి తీసుకొన్నారు.

    శిరుతాయ్ శివ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న విశ్వం సినిమాలో నయనతార హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. రొబో శంకర్, తంబి రామయ్య తదితరులు ముఖ్య పాత్రాల్లో కనిపిస్తారు. ఈ చిత్రం జనవరి 10న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    Before release of Vishwam, The enraged Ajith fans entered into a verbal altercation with the Koduvilarpatti resident Jayamani. Reportedly, the fans have used some obscene language and issues some threats to the resident. Jayamani took the issue to the local police station and the police officials have now taken Balamurugan, Ajithkumar, Satheeswaran, Vijay, Selvakumar and 5 other members in custody.
