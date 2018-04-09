 »   » అయ్యో పాపం.. అల్లు అర్జున్.. అలా బుక్కైపోయాడు.. చుక్కలు చూపించిన నెటిజన్లు..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
allu arjun naa peru surya naa illu india nagababu bunny vasu lagadapati sridhar vakkantham vamsi అల్లు అర్జున్ నా పేరు సూర్య నా ఇల్లు ఇండియా నాగబాబు బన్నీవాసు లగడపాటి శ్రీధర్ వక్కంతం వంశీ
English summary
llu Arjun turned a year older on Sunday, and as a birthday treat for his fans, the 'Stylish Star' shared a dialogue promo from his upcoming film, Naa Peru Surya. In the 40-second teaser, he schools an ignorant villain who calls him "South India ka saala". With inimitable swagger and a powerful punch squarely in the jaw, Allu Arjun tells him, "South India, North India, East, West... Anni Indialu levura manaki... Okkate India." Allu Arjun is being brutally trolled by a section of his followers and being called a "hypocrite" for saying the dialogue. Reason? His Twitter bio says "South Indian actor". Double standards?
Story first published: Monday, April 9, 2018, 17:12 [IST]