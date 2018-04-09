 »   » అయ్యో పాపం.. అల్లు అర్జున్.. అలా బుక్కైపోయాడు.. చుక్కలు చూపించిన నెటిజన్లు..

English summary

llu Arjun turned a year older on Sunday, and as a birthday treat for his fans, the 'Stylish Star' shared a dialogue promo from his upcoming film, Naa Peru Surya. In the 40-second teaser, he schools an ignorant villain who calls him "South India ka saala". With inimitable swagger and a powerful punch squarely in the jaw, Allu Arjun tells him, "South India, North India, East, West... Anni Indialu levura manaki... Okkate India." Allu Arjun is being brutally trolled by a section of his followers and being called a "hypocrite" for saying the dialogue. Reason? His Twitter bio says "South Indian actor". Double standards?