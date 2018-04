 »   » అల్లు అర్జున్ ప్రాణం పెట్టి చేశాడు.. నా పేరు సూర్యలో పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ హైలెట్..

English summary

Allu Arjun turned a year older on Sunday, and as a birthday treat for his fans, the 'Stylish Star' shared a dialogue promo from his upcoming film, Naa Peru Surya. In the 40-second teaser, he schools an ignorant villain who calls him "South India ka saala". With inimitable swagger and a powerful punch squarely in the jaw, Allu Arjun tells him, "South India, North India, East, West... Anni Indialu levura manaki... Okkate India." This dialougue impact creating sensation. So producers of the movie speak to media regarding the movie.