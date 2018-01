English summary

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is a dedicated actor who gives his best to perform any kind of role. Allu Arjun exhibited his acting prowess once again with Naa Peru Surya. The film's intriguing teaser unveiled today on the eve of New Year is full of patriotism. You will only see Allu Arjun in the teaser which is high on action. The teaser starts with someone asking Allu Arjun 'who are you?' The reply from Bunny is 'I'm a soldier.' The dialogue 'Neeku Surya Ante Soldier. Kaani Prapanchaniki Surya Ante Anger' hints that Bunny will be seen as an angry soldier who can't control his an guish. The visuals also focused to display Allu Arjun’s agony. Last frames showed Allu Arjun facing punishment from his higher authorities.